Fans Support Pennsylvania Ballet Dancer Who Was Fired Due to Height

Pennsylvania Ballet dancer, Sara Murawski, was was told her contract would not be renewed next year after her performance in George Balanchine 's THE NUTCRACKER due to her height not being a proper fit with next season's shows. In a Facebook post, Murawski said that her worst fears in joining the company came true.

