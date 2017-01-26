Carlisle man accused of burglarizing Middlesex Twp. home, blames heroin addiction for his crime

MIDDLESEX TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.-A Carlisle man accused of burglarizing a home in Cumberland County on Wednesday blamed his drug abuse for his crime, according to court documents. Edward M. Glancey III, 32, is charged with burglary, aggravated assault, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and illegal to taunt police animals.

