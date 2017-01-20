Carlisle looks for members to serve o...

Carlisle looks for members to serve on new Human Relations Commission

Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: PennLive.com

On Dec. 8 borough council approved an anti-discrimination ordinance that calls for creation of the commission, which will hear complaints of violations to the new law. The borough is seeking people who are "objective and possess strong interpersonal skills with the ability to problem solve, inspire trust, motivate and mediate," said the borough's announcement.

