Carlisle looks for members to serve on new Human Relations Commission
On Dec. 8 borough council approved an anti-discrimination ordinance that calls for creation of the commission, which will hear complaints of violations to the new law. The borough is seeking people who are "objective and possess strong interpersonal skills with the ability to problem solve, inspire trust, motivate and mediate," said the borough's announcement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Carlisle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PA Lottery Powerball Ticket Worth $100,000 Sold...
|Dec 30
|Saddam
|6
|wow actavis discontinued but you can still get ... (Jan '16)
|Dec 29
|Generation Wuss
|4
|Remains
|Dec 11
|Sammy
|4
|Locators, Inc. Is it a scam? (Feb '11)
|Dec 6
|Philly Landlord
|91
|PA Turnpike considers going cashless (Jul '12)
|Nov '16
|Craig
|3
|Mary jane. (Jul '16)
|Sep '16
|adam15
|5
|Help finding property
|Jul '16
|Clementine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carlisle Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC