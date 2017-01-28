4,000 attended parade & dedication of Dover's Civil War tablet to Jeba
His men paused for the night in fields surrounding Dover, Pennsylvania, before heading northward on July 1 to Dillsburg and Carlisle. Forty-four years later, a York County Civil War Union veteran, Captain Wilbur C. Kraber, spearheaded local efforts to have a tablet erected in Dover's town square to commemorate Stuart's ride and the release and parole of 200 Federal prisoners of war there.
