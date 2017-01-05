2017 butter sculpture set to be unvei...

2017 butter sculpture set to be unveiled at PA Farm Show

HARRISBURG, Pa., -- On Thursday morning, the Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture and the American Dairy Association North East will unveil the 2017 PA Farm Show butter sculpture. The unveiling will take place in the Main Hall of the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center at 11 a.m. The butter sculpture is made of more than 1,000 pounds of butter donated by the Land O' Lakes plant in Carlisle.

