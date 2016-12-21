Top restaurant closings in the Harrisburg region in 2016
The well-known East Shore diner closed at the end of June after its owners said they could not renew the restaurant's lease. The diner had operated at 4301 Jonestown Road in Lower Paxton Township for more than two decades.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carlisle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|wow actavis discontinued but you can still get ... (Jan '16)
|Dec 22
|Trippy420
|3
|Remains
|Dec 11
|Sammy
|4
|Locators, Inc. Is it a scam? (Feb '11)
|Dec 6
|Philly Landlord
|91
|PA Turnpike considers going cashless (Jul '12)
|Nov 27
|Craig
|3
|PA Lottery Powerball Ticket Worth $100,000 Sold...
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|3
|Mary jane.
|Sep '16
|adam15
|5
|Help finding property
|Jul '16
|Clementine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carlisle Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC