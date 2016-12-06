SU receives $27,000 grant to fight campus sexuala
Shippensburg University will receive a $27,000 state grant to combat sexual assault on campus, building on an initiative launched nearly three years ago. SU receives $27,000 grant to fight campus sexual assault Shippensburg University will receive a $27,000 state grant to combat sexual assault on campus, building on an initiative launched nearly three years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Add your comments below
Carlisle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|wow actavis discontinued but you can still get ... (Jan '16)
|Dec 22
|Trippy420
|3
|Remains
|Dec 11
|Sammy
|4
|Locators, Inc. Is it a scam? (Feb '11)
|Dec 6
|Philly Landlord
|91
|PA Turnpike considers going cashless (Jul '12)
|Nov 27
|Craig
|3
|PA Lottery Powerball Ticket Worth $100,000 Sold...
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|3
|Mary jane.
|Sep '16
|adam15
|5
|Help finding property
|Jul '16
|Clementine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carlisle Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC