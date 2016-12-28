Portion of Interstate 81 shut down in South Middleton Township

SOUTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.-A multi-vehicle crash has closed a portion of Interstate 81 in Cumberland County on Wednesday afternoon. The crash has both north and southbound lanes closed along I-81 between Exit 45: COLLEGE STREET and Exit 47: PA 34 - HANOVER ST, according to PennDOT.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.