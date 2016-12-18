Police seek driver in fatal hit and run

Police seek driver in fatal hit and run

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 18 Read more: Chambersburg Public Opinion

Pennsylvania State Police, Carlisle, are seeking a hit-and-run driver who struck a Newburg man walking along Roxbury Road late Friday evening then fled the scene without stopping or offering assistance. Police seek driver in fatal hit and run Pennsylvania State Police, Carlisle, are seeking a hit-and-run driver who struck a Newburg man walking along Roxbury Road late Friday evening then fled the scene without stopping or offering assistance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carlisle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
wow actavis discontinued but you can still get ... (Jan '16) Dec 22 Trippy420 3
Remains Dec 11 Sammy 4
Locators, Inc. Is it a scam? (Feb '11) Dec 6 Philly Landlord 91
News PA Turnpike considers going cashless (Jul '12) Nov 27 Craig 3
News PA Lottery Powerball Ticket Worth $100,000 Sold... Oct '16 Anonymous 3
Mary jane. Sep '16 adam15 5
Help finding property Jul '16 Clementine 1
See all Carlisle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carlisle Forum Now

Carlisle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carlisle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
 

Carlisle, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,444 • Total comments across all topics: 277,340,679

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC