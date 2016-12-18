Pennsylvania State Police, Carlisle, are seeking a hit-and-run driver who struck a Newburg man walking along Roxbury Road late Friday evening then fled the scene without stopping or offering assistance. Police seek driver in fatal hit and run Pennsylvania State Police, Carlisle, are seeking a hit-and-run driver who struck a Newburg man walking along Roxbury Road late Friday evening then fled the scene without stopping or offering assistance.

