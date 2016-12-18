Police seek driver in fatal hit and run
Pennsylvania State Police, Carlisle, are seeking a hit-and-run driver who struck a Newburg man walking along Roxbury Road late Friday evening then fled the scene without stopping or offering assistance. Police seek driver in fatal hit and run Pennsylvania State Police, Carlisle, are seeking a hit-and-run driver who struck a Newburg man walking along Roxbury Road late Friday evening then fled the scene without stopping or offering assistance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Add your comments below
Carlisle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|wow actavis discontinued but you can still get ... (Jan '16)
|Dec 22
|Trippy420
|3
|Remains
|Dec 11
|Sammy
|4
|Locators, Inc. Is it a scam? (Feb '11)
|Dec 6
|Philly Landlord
|91
|PA Turnpike considers going cashless (Jul '12)
|Nov 27
|Craig
|3
|PA Lottery Powerball Ticket Worth $100,000 Sold...
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|3
|Mary jane.
|Sep '16
|adam15
|5
|Help finding property
|Jul '16
|Clementine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carlisle Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC