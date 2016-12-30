Police looking for man accused of ste...

Police looking for man accused of stealing $100 from ATM in Carlisle

Read more: WPMT-TV York

NORTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa - North Middleton Township police are are searching for a man who they say used an ATM to get $100 using someone else's information. The alleged theft happened on November 3. According to police, a North Middleton Township resident reported that someone withdrew $100 from their account after they used the Santander ATM located along the first block of West High Street in Carlisle.

