Police looking for man accused of stealing $100 from ATM in Carlisle
NORTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa - North Middleton Township police are are searching for a man who they say used an ATM to get $100 using someone else's information. The alleged theft happened on November 3. According to police, a North Middleton Township resident reported that someone withdrew $100 from their account after they used the Santander ATM located along the first block of West High Street in Carlisle.
