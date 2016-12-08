Man issued citations for being drunk, sitting in middle of road in Shippensburg
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa.- Police took a man into custody after he was drunk and found sitting in the middle of the road. While transporting a prisoner on Saturday, December 3, State Police came upon Ellis sitting in the middle of the road at 422 E. King St. State Police Carlisle was transporting a prisoner when they came upon a person sitting in the middle of the roadway at 422 East King St. Shippesnburg Police was called to the scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.
Add your comments below
Carlisle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|wow actavis discontinued but you can still get ... (Jan '16)
|Dec 22
|Trippy420
|3
|Remains
|Dec 11
|Sammy
|4
|Locators, Inc. Is it a scam? (Feb '11)
|Dec 6
|Philly Landlord
|91
|PA Turnpike considers going cashless (Jul '12)
|Nov 27
|Craig
|3
|PA Lottery Powerball Ticket Worth $100,000 Sold...
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|3
|Mary jane.
|Sep '16
|adam15
|5
|Help finding property
|Jul '16
|Clementine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carlisle Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC