Giant/Martin's raises $650,000 for Children's Miracle Networks

Carlisle, Penn.-based Giant Food Stores/Martin's Food Markets donated $656,349 through its annual Children's Miracle Network Candles for Kids in-store campaign. "For 20 years, we have been proud to partner with our customers, associates and vendors to raise more than $41 million for local Children's Miracle Network hospitals," Tom Lenkevich, Giant/Martin's president, said in a news release.

