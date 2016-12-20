Franklin County area police log A police officer was airlifted to Hershey Medical Center after he allegedly struck another vehicle, police said. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2i73xhH MIDDLESEX TOWNSHIP - A police officer was airlifted to Hershey Medical Center after he allegedly struck another vehicle, according to Pennsylvania State Police, Carlisle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.