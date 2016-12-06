Fleeing man charged after vehicle hits homes, parked cars in Carlisle
CARLISLE, Pa.-Police have charged a man who crashed into three homes and four vehicles during a police chase in Carlisle late Monday night. Favian Padilla, 28, of Carlisle, is charged with DUI, fleeing or attempting to elude police, recklessly endangering another person, accidents involving damage to attended vehicle or property and numerous traffic violations.
