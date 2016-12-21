Every Year, the Droz Family Scours Am...

Every Year, the Droz Family Scours America for the Best Road Sign to Make the Perfect New Year Card

Friday Dec 30

Since 1979, Dan Droz and his family have braved traffic police, bemused drivers and, once, the army, to find the ideal road sign that points to the coming year For the past 37 years, the Droz family has taken a picture in front of a numbered highway sign for their annual holiday card. Photo: The Droz Family Dan Droz went for a drive one day last month.

