Every Year, the Droz Family Scours America for the Best Road Sign to Make the Perfect New Year Card
Since 1979, Dan Droz and his family have braved traffic police, bemused drivers and, once, the army, to find the ideal road sign that points to the coming year For the past 37 years, the Droz family has taken a picture in front of a numbered highway sign for their annual holiday card. Photo: The Droz Family Dan Droz went for a drive one day last month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wall Street Journal.
Add your comments below
Carlisle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PA Lottery Powerball Ticket Worth $100,000 Sold...
|Fri
|Saddam
|6
|wow actavis discontinued but you can still get ... (Jan '16)
|Dec 29
|Generation Wuss
|4
|Remains
|Dec 11
|Sammy
|4
|Locators, Inc. Is it a scam? (Feb '11)
|Dec 6
|Philly Landlord
|91
|PA Turnpike considers going cashless (Jul '12)
|Nov '16
|Craig
|3
|Mary jane. (Jul '16)
|Sep '16
|adam15
|5
|Help finding property
|Jul '16
|Clementine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carlisle Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC