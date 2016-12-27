Cumberland County man arrested for possession
An 18 year old Carlisle man is arrested on drug charges on Christmas Eve. Steven Lamont Mowery was found injured on porch on the 400 block of Fairground Ave in Carlisle, Cumberland County.
