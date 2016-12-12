Crash in Cumberland County closes a portion of Pa. Turnpike
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.- All lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike are closed from Breezewood to Carlisle due to a tractor trailer accident. Crews are on the scene of the accident at mile marker 215, and there are reports of fire and entrapment.
