Carlisle residents invited to apply for council opening
Carlisle Borough Council is seeking applications from residents interested in filling the seat of Councilor Connie Bires, who submitted her resignation Dec. 14. Submissions must be mailed or delivered to the Mayor's Office/ERCP Committee, Attn. Borough Secretary, 53 W. South St., Carlisle, Pa.
