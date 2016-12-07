Carlisle Borough lifts mandatory water restriction
The Environmental Working Group reported Tuesday that dangerous levels of chromium-6 contaminate tap water consumed by millions of Americans. This is the carcinogenic chemical featured in the true story turned Hollywood movie "Erin Brockovich," The Environmental Working Group reported Tuesday that dangerous levels of chromium-6 contaminate tap water consumed by millions of Americans.
Carlisle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|wow actavis discontinued but you can still get ... (Jan '16)
|Dec 22
|Trippy420
|3
|Remains
|Dec 11
|Sammy
|4
|Locators, Inc. Is it a scam? (Feb '11)
|Dec 6
|Philly Landlord
|91
|PA Turnpike considers going cashless (Jul '12)
|Nov 27
|Craig
|3
|PA Lottery Powerball Ticket Worth $100,000 Sold...
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|3
|Mary jane.
|Sep '16
|adam15
|5
|Help finding property
|Jul '16
|Clementine
|1
