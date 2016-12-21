Army colonel sentenced to 12 years in child pornography case
A colonel who once headed the U.S. Army's strategic war gaming division will be serving a 12-year sentence for receipt and distribution of child pornography. Col. Robert Rice apologized and sobbed on Wednesday before a federal judge in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, issued the sentence.
