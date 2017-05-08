'Umbraphile' coming to suburbs to share joys of this summer's eclipse

Teacher Charles Fulco, shown preparing for an earlier solar eclipse in Argentina, brings his nationwide tour to Naperville on Thursday, where he'll be discussing the finer points of eclipse watching in anticipation of a total eclipse hitting Southern Illinois on Aug. 21. A solar eclipse is expected to be at its peak near downstate Carbondale on Aug. 21. For those of us in the suburbs, coverage will be about 90 percent. Editor's note: Charles Fulco, a science teacher in Western Massachusetts, has been traveling the nation since 2015 on NASA and American Astronomical Society grants to educate students and others about this summer's total solar eclipse.

