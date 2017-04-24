Testing confirms Illinois-record fish was hybrid crappie
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources says the fish caught March 28 in Kincaid Lake in Jackson County appeared to be a black crappie but testing confirms it was a hybrid. Ryan Povolish of Carbondale caught the fish, which weighed 4 pounds, 8.8 ounces.
