Testing confirms Illinois-record fish was hybrid crappie

1 hr ago

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources says the fish caught March 28 in Kincaid Lake in Jackson County appeared to be a black crappie but testing confirms it was a hybrid. Ryan Povolish of Carbondale caught the fish, which weighed 4 pounds, 8.8 ounces.

