SIUC running on fumes, borrows from S...

SIUC running on fumes, borrows from SIUE, swallows medical school cash

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Capitol Fax Blog

In a special meeting, the Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees on Wednesday authorized a plan to allow the Carbondale campus to borrow from the Edwardsville campus until which time the state of Illinois approves a full annual state appropriation to the SIU System. [] As to the borrowing authorization, the board's affirmative vote on the resolution allows Carbondale to borrow up to $35 million in unrestricted funds from the Edwardsville campus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capitol Fax Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carbondale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What happened at bens 3 hr Nosey 3
Who suck for $$$ 7 hr Eew 27
Mike Bost AHCA vote 8 hr Youshouldstoptalking 27
Thank YOU President Don Jon Trump Wed TOMMIEJAMES 7
Mike McGrath May 7 know him 4
White People ARM yourselves May 5 Jump on dat Trolli 16
Solution for illegal Sanctuary Cities May 5 Buzzkill 20
See all Carbondale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carbondale Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Jackson County was issued at May 11 at 9:51AM CDT

Carbondale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carbondale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Carbondale, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,983 • Total comments across all topics: 280,938,645

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC