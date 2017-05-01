SIU students relocated, roadways closed due to flooding
Flood warnings remain for large sections of central and southern Illinois after weekend storms brought as many as 10 inches of rain to the region. Franklin County Board Chairman Randall Crocker in Benton declared a state of disaster on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carbondale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Murphysboro
|2 hr
|Kelly Hayes
|1
|Southern Roots Photography
|3 hr
|blue eyes 1993
|1
|You allow homosexuals to influence your children
|3 hr
|justin igger
|24
|Jordan Lee Mcguire #sexoffender
|23 hr
|Aneighbor
|1
|Thief--Linda Harvill (Sep '15)
|23 hr
|Linda herself
|15
|Female Pedophile
|23 hr
|MotherofBrian
|2
|Would like to see you again
|Sun
|Newcuriousguy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carbondale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC