SIU-Carbondale is expected to appoint...

SIU-Carbondale is expected to appoint a permanent chancellor soon

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KZIM-AM Cape Girardeau

Southern Illinois University trustees are poised to choose a new chancellor to lead the Carbondale campus. A special Board of Trustees meeting is scheduled Wednesday afternoon and the agenda includes appointing a chancellor for the school's Carbondale campus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KZIM-AM Cape Girardeau.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carbondale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who suck for $$$ 1 hr JC_in_ GT 26
Hailey Kempfer 1 hr Lady_about_town 47
Thank YOU President Don Jon Trump 1 hr TOMMIEJAMES 7
Mike Bost AHCA vote 7 hr not one thing 18
Mike McGrath Sun know him 4
White People ARM yourselves May 5 Jump on dat Trolli 16
Solution for illegal Sanctuary Cities May 5 Buzzkill 20
See all Carbondale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carbondale Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Jackson County was issued at May 10 at 9:41AM CDT

Carbondale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carbondale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Carbondale, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,311 • Total comments across all topics: 280,911,364

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC