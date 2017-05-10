SIU-Carbondale is expected to appoint a permanent chancellor soon
Southern Illinois University trustees are poised to choose a new chancellor to lead the Carbondale campus. A special Board of Trustees meeting is scheduled Wednesday afternoon and the agenda includes appointing a chancellor for the school's Carbondale campus.
