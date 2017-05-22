Pritzker creates website, Pawar hits ...

Pritzker creates website, Pawar hits the road

Today, on day 691 without an Illinois budget, the JB Pritzker for Governor campaign launched "Crisis Creatin' Rauner." This multimedia campaign will highlight the budget crisis of Bruce Rauner's own making and the families, schools, and social service agencies that continue to pay the price.

