Photography Exhibit of 1960s Carbondale on Display

The Southern Illinoisan reports that the work of photographer Tom Davis is being exhibited at the Carbondale Civic Center until May 19. The 33 images are from Davis' time as a photographer for The Southern Illinoisan, from his own photography studio and from his time running the yearbook at Carbondale High School.

