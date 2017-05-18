Photo of the Day: A day with the dogs

Photo of the Day: A day with the dogs

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 7 Read more: Daily Egyptian

Katy Stoughtenger, a SIU alumna from Carbondale, and Lady, a mixed-breed rescue dog from the St. Francis CARE Animal Shelter in Murphysboro, share a moment while playing Sunday morning at the university's Stehr Field. Stoughtenger and Lady visited the field with Sawyer Schrader, a graduate student from Sterling studying engineering, and Lady's companion Bennie, Stoughtenger's 3-year-old boxer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Egyptian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carbondale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Murphysboro 44 min El Muerte 9
A real post 1 hr Ehh 15
Clean Up Hurst (Mar '13) 14 hr Dummy 37
Female Pedophile 21 hr a joke 5
Carbondale Trans women? Sat Buzzkill 2
More Young Ppl REJECTING Liberal Stupidity May 17 travis 8
the wal-mart greeter is incorrigible!!! (Feb '13) May 17 Buzzkill 34
See all Carbondale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carbondale Forum Now

Carbondale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carbondale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Afghanistan
 

Carbondale, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,076 • Total comments across all topics: 281,176,559

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC