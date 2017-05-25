Holiday Round-up
The 5 CD-Set "Timeless Classic Albums: Elvis Presley" by "Major Babies"-Label containing "Elvis Presley", "Elvis", "Elvis Christmas Album", "50,000,000 Elvis Fans Can't Be Wrong: Elvis' Golden Records Vol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Elvis Presley E-zine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carbondale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pit bulls on 8th
|2 hr
|Not on my jock
|10
|Obama Caused THIS
|4 hr
|Buzzkill
|4
|Love & Truth Church-Carterville (Feb '11)
|5 hr
|Santa Clara
|56
|Hailey Kempfer
|5 hr
|Amber
|67
|Murphysboro
|15 hr
|Ehh
|11
|Jonathan Karei
|21 hr
|Curious
|1
|Sis will screw your boyfriend
|Wed
|Buzzkill
|2
Find what you want!
Search Carbondale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC