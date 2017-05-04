A Wet April and Record-Warm January-April in Illinois
The statewide average precipitation for April in Illinois was 7.01 inches, 3.23 inches above normal and the second wettest April on record, according to Illinois State Climatologist Jim Angel at the University of Illinois' Illinois State Water Survey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carbondale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White People ARM yourselves
|21 hr
|Jump on dat Trolli
|16
|Solution for illegal Sanctuary Cities
|Fri
|Buzzkill
|20
|Violence Begets Violence
|Fri
|Buzzkill
|4
|Thank God New Study Shows
|Fri
|Buzzkill
|4
|Mike McGrath
|May 3
|Just asking
|1
|If your town loses SIU, in 20 yrs it will look ...
|Apr 21
|Granny says
|26
|Carbondale lesbians (Aug '16)
|Apr 20
|Hml
|5
Find what you want!
Search Carbondale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC