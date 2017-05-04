A Wet April and Record-Warm January-A...

A Wet April and Record-Warm January-April in Illinois

The statewide average precipitation for April in Illinois was 7.01 inches, 3.23 inches above normal and the second wettest April on record, according to Illinois State Climatologist Jim Angel at the University of Illinois' Illinois State Water Survey.

