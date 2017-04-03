Victim in Tuesday shooting expected t...

Victim in Tuesday shooting expected to recover, police say

Thursday Apr 6

A man who was shot in a Carbondale hotel Tuesday night is expected to recover from the injury police initially said was potentially life threatening. Authorities on Thursday said the man and the suspect, who are acquaintances, were involved in a dispute in a hotel room at America's Best Value Inn at 700 E. Main St. The suspect, who police said they are not identifying because he has not yet been charged, shot the man and fled the area.

