University to celebrate Earth Month through sustainability projects

Sarah Barth, a senior from Jasper, Indiana, studying interior design, and Morgan Meinhart, a senior from Newton studying interior design, plant a Cypress tree Saturday, April 1, 2017, along the edge of Campus Lake. Bruce DeRuntz, director of the SIU Leadership Development Program, said 80 volunteers planted 40 trees while they volunteered during The Big Event on Saturday.

