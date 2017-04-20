Standard and Poor's downgrades NEIU, SIU and University of Illinois
For the second time this week, a major credit agency has downgraded the ratings for several Illinois public universities, citing the state's 22-month-long budget impasse that has disrupted state support for higher education. Standard and Poor's Financial Services announced Thursday it was downgrading Northeastern Illinois University, Southern Illinois University and University of Illinois, and was putting all three schools on "negative" watch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Carbondale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thank God New Study Shows
|2 hr
|Alice Baker
|1
|Help me find mikeal in johnston county
|Wed
|Delucious
|1
|If your town loses SIU, in 20 yrs it will look ...
|Wed
|Granny says
|23
|Solution for illegal Sanctuary Cities
|Apr 17
|Seen it before
|18
|Violence Begets Violence
|Apr 15
|Buzzkill
|2
|Waaaaaa......
|Apr 14
|Fat Hogs Make me ...
|1
|LoL we are to assume that they are here legally
|Apr 12
|Tell it like it s...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carbondale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC