Standard and Poor's downgrades NEIU, SIU and University of Illinois

For the second time this week, a major credit agency has downgraded the ratings for several Illinois public universities, citing the state's 22-month-long budget impasse that has disrupted state support for higher education. Standard and Poor's Financial Services announced Thursday it was downgrading Northeastern Illinois University, Southern Illinois University and University of Illinois, and was putting all three schools on "negative" watch.

