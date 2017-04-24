SIUC hosting series of eclipse webinars
Southern Illinois University in Carbondale is hosting a series of webinars focusing on the upcoming eclipse that is set to pass over the United States in August. Scientists and specialists from the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center are providing lots of information the upcoming total solar eclipse, which will specifically take place a few miles south of the Carbondale campus and last for 2 minutes and 38 seconds.
