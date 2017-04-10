SIU Trustees approve Walker as SIUE vice chancellor for administration
The Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees today approved Rich Walker as vice chancellor for administration for the Edwardsville campus during its regularly scheduled meeting on the Carbondale campus. Walker stepped into the role of interim vice chancellor for administration when former VCA Kenn Neher retired in May 2016.
