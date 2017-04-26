SIU student contracts bacterial menin...

SIU student contracts bacterial meningitis

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: WOOZ-FM Carterville

SIU officials and the Jackson County Health Department are dealing with a case of bacterial meningitis on the Carbondale campus. The health department says it has contacted and provided treatment to anyone who came in close contact with the diagnosed student and there is little risk to other students and the community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOOZ-FM Carterville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carbondale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jose Vasquez and police 4 hr News 4
Thad Farlow (Oct '13) 4 hr Chill 11
Murphysboro Music Thread (Oct '14) 6 hr The Cat Lady 7
Going out to the skank that drives the orange S... 14 hr clolt 6
Cobins from Royalton Wed unknown 1
Andrew fisher Tue MissG 3
Jobs at carterville city Apr 25 Knows The Story 7
See all Carbondale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carbondale Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Jackson County was issued at April 27 at 3:08PM CDT

Carbondale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carbondale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Carbondale, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,850 • Total comments across all topics: 280,612,703

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC