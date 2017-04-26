SIU student contracts bacterial meningitis
SIU officials and the Jackson County Health Department are dealing with a case of bacterial meningitis on the Carbondale campus. The health department says it has contacted and provided treatment to anyone who came in close contact with the diagnosed student and there is little risk to other students and the community.
