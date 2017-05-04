Police investigate Sunday morning sta...

Police investigate Sunday morning stabbing in Carbondale

Sunday Apr 30

The person was stabbed during a fight in the area of South Beveridge Street and West Cherry Street, authorities said. Officers responded to the area at 2:49 a.m. for a call of multiple people fighting.

