Photo of the Day: Praying for the nat...

Photo of the Day: Praying for the nations

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Daily Egyptian

Epiphany Lutheran churchgoers place candles on a world map Sunday during the Healing of the Nations prayer service held in collaboration with First Lutheran Church in Murphysboro and Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in De Soto at Epiphany Lutheran Church in Carbondale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Egyptian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carbondale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Southern Illinois Psychiatry, LLC (Jun '14) 1 hr Patient 11
Alison Rogers 1 hr Readyrightnow 36
John Frost for Mayor 3 hr Hey you 205
Carterville Mayor (Jul '13) 4 hr Resident 708
America Needs Vigilantes Mon hangem high 6
Looking for Boy|H Mon xAugustine 1
I hope You TRY and STOP US Apr 2 Billy Bob 17
See all Carbondale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carbondale Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jackson County was issued at April 05 at 2:07AM CDT

Carbondale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carbondale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
 

Carbondale, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,292 • Total comments across all topics: 280,061,076

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC