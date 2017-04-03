Person suffering from possible life t...

Person suffering from possible life threatening wound after shooting in Carbondale

Wednesday Apr 5

At 10:37 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale in reference to a person suffering from a possible life threatening gunshot wound.

