Person suffering from possible life threatening wound after shooting in Carbondale
At 10:37 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale in reference to a person suffering from a possible life threatening gunshot wound.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Egyptian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carbondale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|If your town loses SIU, in 20 yrs it will look ...
|2 hr
|spectral gunship
|4
|Who owns the Saltpeter Cave now? (Jan '15)
|6 hr
|tim bruno
|11
|Jacie Marble
|17 hr
|Janie ruble Brown
|37
|Jason murphy
|Fri
|For real tho
|10
|Drives The Following (Aug '13)
|Fri
|Big black one
|4
|America Needs Vigilantes
|Apr 3
|hangem high
|6
|Looking for Boy|H
|Apr 3
|xAugustine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carbondale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC