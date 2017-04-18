Local art auction raises money for Bangladeshi orphans

Murphysboro resident Andrew Vaz, center; Dowell resident Niki McMurray, left; and Tiffany Yearian, of Du Quoin, eat lunch Monday, April 10, 2017, at the Longbranch CafA© & Bakery. The cafe is holding its 17th Annual For Kids' Sake Art Auction through April 28. Much of the art displayed on the walls is part of the silent auction to benefit a number of youth humanitarian efforts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Egyptian.