Kansas man's Illinois contract killing plot charges dropped

The Salina Journal reports that the conspiracy to commit capital murder case was dropped Tuesday against 23-year-old Alex Karcher. Assistant Saline County attorney Amy Norton says a decision about whether to refile the case will be made after he returns to Illinois to face drug charges.

