Hotel Equities Chosen to Manage Home2 Suites in Carbondale, Illinois

Thursday Apr 27

Starting immediately, Hotel Equities will partner in a supportive role to help manage the final construction and development phase of the property. The firm will begin hotel operations during the pre-opening stage with scheduled opening expected to be in August 2017.

