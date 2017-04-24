Haywood honored with Parasitology ResearchEarns Reward
Carly Haywood, an undergraduate majoring in Zoology at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, recently presented her research at the 2017 meeting of the Southeastern Society of Parasitologists: Evolutionary relationships of members of Vianaiidae. The society presented Haywood with their Cordia-Porter-Stewart Undergraduate Paper Award for best undergraduate platform presentation.
