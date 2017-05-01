Genetic testing confirms Illinois' ne...

Genetic testing confirms Illinois' new state-record crappie was a hybrid

Wednesday Apr 26

SPRINGFIELD The Illinois Department of Natural Resources Division of Fisheries today confirmed that a new state-record hybrid crappie was caught at Kinkaid Lake in Jackson County on March 28. The fish, caught by Ryan Povolish of Carbondale, weighed 4 pounds, 8.8 ounces. The fish appeared to be a black crappie, but genetic testing completed this week by the Illinois Natural History Survey confirmed it to be a hybrid crappie.

