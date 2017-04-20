Fish jumps back into kayak after bein...

Fish jumps back into kayak after being released

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 20 Read more: UPI

A man fishing from his kayak in Illinois threw a fish that was too small back into the water -- but the fish jumped right back into his boat. The video, posted to YouTube by Water Hopper Ryan, shows Ryan out fishing in his kayak earlier this month in Carbondale, Ill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carbondale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What in the world is wrong with lynnea estel 29 min I go hard 5
Joey Carter 1 hr Perv 5
Cluster on west grand 1 hr Ogre1 4
You allow homosexuals to influence your children 1 hr High High Society 11
If your town loses SIU, in 20 yrs it will look ... Fri Granny says 26
Thank God New Study Shows Apr 21 Buzzkill 2
Carbondale lesbians (Aug '16) Apr 20 Hml 5
See all Carbondale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carbondale Forum Now

Carbondale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carbondale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Carbondale, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,572 • Total comments across all topics: 280,529,338

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC