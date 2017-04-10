Expanded marijuana cultivation center may bring further economic development to Carbondale
Carbondale city officials said they hope the expansion of a new medical marijuana cultivation center in the city will spark local economic growth. City manager Gary Williams said the cultivation center, located east of the Southern Illinois Airport, is a legally licensed facility that grows medical marijuana for state approved medical marijuana dispensaries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Egyptian.
Add your comments below
Carbondale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chad Piquard
|1 hr
|Ninja
|2
|Black guy with blueish eyes
|1 hr
|411investigator
|6
|Solution for illegal Sanctuary Cities
|2 hr
|Edmund Ruffin
|1
|Who suck d*ck for $$$
|4 hr
|Big black one
|8
|Jalah Gray
|4 hr
|Turner
|8
|Wedding invitations
|19 hr
|Buzzkill
|2
|Region's homeless shelters awarded grants (Oct '08)
|Apr 9
|KaiOcean
|268
Find what you want!
Search Carbondale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC