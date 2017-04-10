Expanded marijuana cultivation center...

Expanded marijuana cultivation center may bring further economic development to Carbondale

Saturday Apr 8 Read more: Daily Egyptian

Carbondale city officials said they hope the expansion of a new medical marijuana cultivation center in the city will spark local economic growth. City manager Gary Williams said the cultivation center, located east of the Southern Illinois Airport, is a legally licensed facility that grows medical marijuana for state approved medical marijuana dispensaries.

