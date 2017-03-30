Don't be fooled by 'penny for schools' tax
A Missouri corporation is making a pretty penny helping to hike local sales taxes across Illinois. But in the process, it's proving how local governments shirk responsibility to keep their spending in check.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bureau County Republican.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carbondale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jason murphy
|3 hr
|For real tho
|10
|Drives The Following (Aug '13)
|4 hr
|Big black one
|4
|Jacie Marble
|4 hr
|Big black one
|36
|Who is he
|4 hr
|Big black one
|26
|If your town loses SIU, in 20 yrs it will look ...
|8 hr
|Granny Says
|1
|America Needs Vigilantes
|Apr 3
|hangem high
|6
|Looking for Boy|H
|Apr 3
|xAugustine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carbondale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC