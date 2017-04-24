Colwell to interview Tuesday on campus for permanent chancellor spot
Interim Chancellor Brad Colwell, center, wears a pair of solar eclipse glasses for a group photo following the convocation ceremony at the SIU Arena on Friday, August 19, 2016, in Carbondale, Ill. Student-led organizations - including the Graduate and Professional Student Council and the Black Affairs Council - later called on the administration to do more to combat racism on campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Egyptian.
Add your comments below
Carbondale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Andrew fisher
|7 hr
|MissG
|3
|Jobs at carterville city
|20 hr
|Knows The Story
|7
|What in the world is wrong with lynnea estel
|20 hr
|Smh
|14
|If your town loses SIU, in 20 yrs it will look ...
|Apr 21
|Granny says
|26
|Thank God New Study Shows
|Apr 21
|Buzzkill
|2
|Carbondale lesbians (Aug '16)
|Apr 20
|Hml
|5
|Help me find mikeal in johnston county
|Apr 19
|Delucious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carbondale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC