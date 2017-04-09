Coin toss to determine next leader of...

Coin toss to determine next leader of Illinois village

The Southern Illinoisan in Carbondale says Tammy O'Daniell-Howell and Bryan Riekena each received 11 votes last Tuesday in Colp.

