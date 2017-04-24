City Council expresses concern over b...

City Council expresses concern over budget crisis, approves alcohol sales at SIU

Read more: Daily Egyptian

The council additionally approved the Carbondale Public Library's $1 million budget as well as a pay plan for non-union employees. The resolution also approved a 5-year community investment program to fund future design plans, the negotiation and acquisition of real property, and the construction of Community Investment Program projects amidst the historic Illinois budget impasse.

Carbondale, IL

