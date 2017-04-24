City Council expresses concern over budget crisis, approves alcohol sales at SIU
The council additionally approved the Carbondale Public Library's $1 million budget as well as a pay plan for non-union employees. The resolution also approved a 5-year community investment program to fund future design plans, the negotiation and acquisition of real property, and the construction of Community Investment Program projects amidst the historic Illinois budget impasse.
